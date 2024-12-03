Man Utd, Spurs check on Liverpool target Marmoush

Liverpool-linked Omar Marmoush could be the subject of interest from another Premier League club.

The Reds are being linked to the Egyptian forward as a replacement for countryman Mohamed Salah.However, the Liverpool Echo states that Manchester United are also assessing Marmoush.

They are among a host of clubs, concluding Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, who all want to sign the forward.

Marmoush has seen his value at Eintracht Frankfurt increase to around £50 million.

The German club are seeking a fee north of that figure, closer to £60 million for the 25-year-old.

