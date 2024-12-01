PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku

PSG are ready to launch a swap bid for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku.

The Sun says PSG want to bring their former starlet back to Paris in January.

And they hope to tempt Chelsea by putting centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani on the table in negotiations.

Nkunku still has five years remaining on his contract and Chelsea are reluctant to part with him next month.

However, PSG are hoping Nkunku will force the issue at his end, where he has struggled for minutes under manager Enzo Maresca.

