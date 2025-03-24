PSG prepare cash-plus-player offer for Newcastle striker Isak

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG are preparing a swap bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has been outstanding for the Carabao Cup winners this season and is attracting interest from across Europe.

Talks over a new deal have been put off until the summer, though inside Newcastle they're insisting Isak won't be sold.

However, RMC says PSG hope to convince Newcastle to sell by making a cash-plus-player proposal for the centre-forward.

Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio are all available from PSG, with Newcastle slapping a £150m price-tag on Isak this season.

