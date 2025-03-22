REVEALED: Kimmich rejected two bigger offers to re-sign with Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich rejected two major offers before committing to a new contract with Bayern Munich.
The Germany international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.
However, Kimmich penned a new contract last week to 2029.
The 30 year-old midfielder, before putting pen to paper, was free to negotiate pre-contract terms with any foreign club.
Ran.de says Arsenal and PSG both made lucrative offers to Kimmich.
Kimmich would have earned significantly more if he had chosen to accept a move to either one of the clubs - instead of extending his contract with Bayern Munich.