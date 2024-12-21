PSG open talks with Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi

PSG are moving for Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

L'Équipe says PSG have firmed up its interest in the defender.

Initial talks between the player and the French big club have already taken place.

Whether Bournemouth will consider selling the defender in January is yet to be determined.

Zabarnyi's contract with the Cherries runs until the summer of 2029.

Ahead of the upcoming January window, it is being reported that centre-backs Milan Skriniar and Marquinhos could be on their way out from PSG.