PSG and West Ham ready to do business over Soler

Paul Vegas
PSG and West Ham United are ready to do business over Carlos Soler.

Le Parisien says the Hammers want to buy Soler in the future.

West Ham has an option to keep the player for €20m.

West Ham want to use the clause - but will also be necessary to convince Soler about the permanent transfer.

Talks have started in recent days, mainly the player's salary demands have been discussed. It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

