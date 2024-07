Man Utd not giving up on PSG midfielder Ugarte

Manchester United remain locked in talks with PSG for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay midfielder wants a move to Old Trafford, but United and PSG are some way apart in their valuation of the player.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United have already made several verbal offers for Manuel Ugarte!

"… but they have been too low!

"PSG are still demanding at least 70 million euros for Ugarte who wants to join Man Utd. Negotiations ongoing."