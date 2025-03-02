PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee: We're confident facing Liverpool

PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee says they're ready for Liverpool after victory over Lille.

PSG meet Liverpool in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on the back of a 4-1 win against LOSC on Saturday.

Lee said: "I am very happy with these three points. We try to’improve each time.

"We want to prepare in the best way by going for victory. We have confidence in ourselves. I havc confidence in us.

"We will continue to work for victory."