PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee: We're confident facing Liverpool
PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee says they're ready for Liverpool after victory over Lille.
PSG meet Liverpool in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on the back of a 4-1 win against LOSC on Saturday.
Lee said: "I am very happy with these three points. We try to’improve each time.
"We want to prepare in the best way by going for victory. We have confidence in ourselves. I havc confidence in us.
"We will continue to work for victory."