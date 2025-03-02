PSG captain Marquinhos: Victory over Lille perfect preparation for Liverpool clash

PSG captain Marquinhos says they feel primed for Liverpool this week.

Victory over Lille on Saturday has PSG ready for the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Marquinhos said after the 4-1 win: "If we thought of a perfect scenario before facing Liverpool, it's really tonight's match.

"Everyone is in good shape with a very good atmosphere in the group.

"It's daily work with the staff who always push us to do our best. We don't prepare for this match a day before, it's been since the start of the season. The coach has been pushing us to go for it.

"We're not sending a message today, we've been in good shape for a few weeks now. We're going to go there to get a result. It will be two finals. We're focused."