Liverpool boss Slot already planning for PSG clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot he's now planning for their Champions League round of 16 tie with PSG.

Slot admits his planning is well underway.

He said, "I am already thinking about PSG and I have seen them play against Manchester City.

"I am impressed by their quality, they are on a similar momentum to ours.

"I'm going to forget the Premier League until we play Southampton."