PSG coach Luis Enrique: Victory over Lille tees us up for Liverpool

PSG coach Luis Enrique says they're ready for Liverpool this week.

PSG meet Liverpool in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on the back of a 4-1 win against Lille on Saturday.

Enrique said, "We are not going to change much, today was a test, Liverpool and Lille have similar things, we put them under such pressure that they could no longer play from the back, they had to play long.

"It will be different, it will be very complicated of course, but we are in the best period of the season. We are going to play against the best team in Europe, qualified brilliantly, but it is not in our mentality to speculate, protect ourselves, stay defensive, we are going to attack and we are going to try to turn that in our favour.

"I know Liverpool very well, without a doubt, they are the team in the best form in Europe both in terms of results and play. It could have been a Champions League final, we will try to do what we have. I don't see ourselves as inferior to Liverpool, it's 50-50."