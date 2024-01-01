Man Utd agree contract terms with PSG midfielder Ugarte

Manchester United are said to have agreed terms with Manuel Ugarte over a move this summer.

The Red Devils have secured Joshua Zirkzee and Lenny Yoro so far this off season.

Now they are turning their attention to defensive midfield, with PSG’s Ugarte at the top of the list.

Per Fabrizio Romano, there are no issues between the Uruguayan and United at present.

The Red Devils must, however, find an agreement with his French Ligue 1 club first.

The Mail states that PSG won't sell the player for less than £59 million, which is close to the sum they paid for him a year ago.