PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move

Manchester United's £59 million bid for Leny Yoro went unchallenged by Paris Saint-Germain for a specific reason.

The French giants also wanted to secure Yoro, as did Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, L’Equipe states that PSG did not match United’s offer as they had concerns about Yoro’s fitness.

The 18-year-old has suffered a metatarsal injury that will keep him out for 2-3 months.

Even though Yoro has barely missed any game time in his young career until now, PSG are said to have harbored doubts about his fitness.

He will now have a long road before he is able to play for the Red Devils in a competitive game for the first time.