REVEALED: Man Utd won Yoro battle after 'strategic error' from PSG

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been left frustrated missing the signing of Leny Yoro.

The Lille defender is in England today undergoing a medical at Manchester United.

LOSC have accepted an offer rising to €62m for Yoro, who was also wanted by Real Madrid and PSG.

Real had offered €20m for the defender, who has less than a year left on his LOSC deal.

Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi was convinced they had the inside-running, says L'Equipe. He was counting on his good relations with one of the shareholders of LOSC, Maarten Petermann, to burn off all the competition.

But the Dutchman refused to intervene as he has long been reluctant to get involved in sporting affairs.