PSG eyeing Everton midfielder Onana

PSG are eyeing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgium international is on the radar of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato says PSG see Onana as a replacement for Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international is on the shopping list of United this summer.

As such, PSG are considering a move for Onana after the Euros.

The youngster has admitted he's likely to leave Everton this summer, declaring he would be using the Euros as a shop window.