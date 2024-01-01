Everton midfielder Onana on Bayern Munich shortlist

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be in line for a move to the German Bundesliga.

The Belgian is said to be a serious target for Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Sky Sports Germany, Bayern see Onana as an alternative to Joao Palhinha of Fulham.

Given Everton paid big money for the Belgium international two years ago, they now value him at £50 million.

Considering such a price tag is similar to what Fulham want for Palhinha, a move is far from certain.

Bayern may have to convince the Toffees to lower their asking price to get a deal done.