Bayern Munich to turn to Everton midfielder Onana

Bayern Munich see Belgium star Amadou Onana as a potential transfer alternative to Joao Palhinha.

The German giants are desperate to bring in a quality defensive midfielder for boss Vincent Kompany.Per the Liverpool Echo, Onana is not first choice, but may be targeted if they cannot agree a fee with Fulham for Palhinha.

Onana wants to make the move, as he is desperate to play for a top club in the Champions League.

However, Everton are not keen to sell him on the cheap and may demand the same fee that Fulham are asking for Palhinha.

As such, Bayern may have to find a player that has a lower valuation than either of them.