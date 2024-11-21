PSG chief Campos offered Saudi Football Federation role despite Arsenal interest

Arsenal’s sporting director target Luis Campos is being offered another job as well.

The highly rated chief is set to be offered a chance to become the Director of Football of the Saudi Football Federation.

Per RMC Sport, the Saudis want Campos to come in and usher in a new era for their domestic game.

He also has an offer to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is very much valued.

Campos will then have to decide if he wants to stay, leave for Saudi, or pursue an offer from another European club.

Arsenal may well put in a bid as well, as they seek to hire a replacement for Edu Gaspar.

