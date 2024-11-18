Tribal Football
Arsenal consider PSG chief Campos as Edu replacement

Paul Vegas
Arsenal consider PSG chief Campos as Edu replacement
PSG transfers advisor Luis Campos is on Arsenal's shortlist as they seek to replace former technical director Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal chiefs, including manager Mikel Arteta, have been in LA over the past week for strategy meetings, including finding a replacement for Edu.

Sky Sports says among the names being discussed is Campos.

The Portuguese currently works as a transfers advisor for PSG, having built AS Monaco's title winning team two years ago. He has also worked with Real Madrid and acted as a consultant to Celta Vigo last season.

Campos' deal with PSG expires in June.

