Liverpool, PSG move for Lyon attacker Cherki

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are doing battle to bring in highly rated talent Rayan Cherki.

The Lyon forward is a hot property in European football after an impressive start to the season.

Foot Mercato states that due to their financial situation, Lyon may have to sell players in January.

Cherki is one of those who will be available and may even have a lower than expected price.

The left-footed starlet is a dribbler who enjoys playing on the right wing, but is versatile.

Given his links to Liverpool, he may seen as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.