Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
WATCH: Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui fly to England for Man Utd medicals
New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites

Priske not sure about Feyenoord striker's future

Priske not sure about Feyenoord striker's future
Priske not sure about Feyenoord striker's future
Priske not sure about Feyenoord striker's futureAction Plus
Feyenoord’s manager Brian Priske would not be drawn on Santiago Gimenez’s future.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest interested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Mexico forward is one woh Feyenoord would prefer to keep, which could lead to a transfer standoff.

Asked about his forward, Priske said: “When it comes to transfers, after a game I do not like to talk about who is going out, who is coming in. 

“It’s always a big puzzle to make the squad complete in the transfer window that is this long and with a new coach."

For their part, Forest want to sign Gimenez as soon as possible, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo is relying on veteran Chris Wood at present.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGimenez SantiagoPriske BrianWood ChrisFeyenoordNottinghamFootball TransfersEredivisie
Related Articles
Deadly Feyenoord striker could join the Premier League this summer
UNCOVERED: Arsenal's 6-star shopping list
PSV set Liverpool deadline over Van den Berg