Priske not sure about Feyenoord striker's future

Feyenoord’s manager Brian Priske would not be drawn on Santiago Gimenez’s future.

The striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Mexico forward is one woh Feyenoord would prefer to keep, which could lead to a transfer standoff.

Asked about his forward, Priske said: “When it comes to transfers, after a game I do not like to talk about who is going out, who is coming in.

“It’s always a big puzzle to make the squad complete in the transfer window that is this long and with a new coach."

For their part, Forest want to sign Gimenez as soon as possible, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo is relying on veteran Chris Wood at present.