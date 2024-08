PSV set Liverpool deadline over Van den Berg

PSV Eindhoven have set Liverpool a deadline to do business over Sepp van den Berg.

PSV's offer of €15m remains on the table for the young Dutch defender.

However, Liverpool are insisting Van den Berg will not leave for less than €20m - despite the player's wish to move on.

Voetbal International says PSV have told Liverpool they have this week to negotiate a reasonable fee for Van den Berg or they will look elsewhere.

Feyenoord are also watching developments closely.