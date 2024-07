Prince Kobe Cisse promoted to Liverpool U18s

Prince Kobe Cissé is being promoted to Liverpool's U18 team this new season.

Cisse is the son of former Liverpool and France striker Djibril Cisse.

Like his father, Cisse Jr is a striker and will play in the U18s at Liverpool at the age of 16.

He made his debut for the U18s at the end of last season.

Cisse has three sons who all are playing football at youth level, though Prince is the only one currently at Liverpool.