DONE DEAL: Morecambe sign released Liverpool fullback Lewis

Morecambe have signed released Liverpool fullback Adam Lewis.

Lewis joins Morecambe in a free transfer after coming off contract at Liverpool this month.

“19 years at a special club, Liverpool FC, has come to an end,” he posted on social media.

“Would like to say a massive thanks to staff, players and fans for everything and all the opportunities I’ve had. Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Now onto a new chapter at Morecambe FC. Looking forward to the season ahead and meeting the fans. Can’t wait to get started.”