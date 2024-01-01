Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing

Former England coach Fabio Capello has slammed Gareth Southgate's tactics and team selection.

Capello was speaking before England's Euros final defeat to Spain, criticising Southgate's push to play Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

He said, “Since Kobbie Mainoo came in, it made a huge difference. Declan Rice now has a player alongside him who know how to hold and find his position.

“Alexander-Arnold is good with the ball at his feet, but I studied him carefully, he doesn’t know how to take a position. He just doesn’t know.”

Capello also said of Southgate's tactics during the tournament: “England have scraped through so far with last-minute goals in the tournament, but what I hope is that if they do take the lead this time, they don’t immediately start defending again.

“I remember at Wembley, they took the lead in the second minute and by the 20th they had already started time-wasting. That is when they lost the match, you could tell their attitude.”