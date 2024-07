Prince Kobe Cisse (15) to be confirmed as Liverpool U18 player

Prince Kobe Cisse is already seeing action for Liverpool U18s.

Just 15, Cisse is set to be added to the U18 squad at Liverpool for the new season.

The youngster is the son of former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse and plays in attack like his father.

Cisse Jr was a second-half substitute in the weekend preseason friendly defeat to Accrington Stanley.

The striker is a Wales youth international and has been a prolific goalscorer at junior level.