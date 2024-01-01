Tribal Football
Price floating after matching Best with Northern Ireland hat-trick
Northern Ireland forward Isaac Price admitted to having one of the best nights of his life.

The attacker scored three goals in a 5-0 thumping of Belarus in the Nations League.

The Northern Irish are now top of Group C3, as they look to head into Nations League B next season.

"It's the best night of my life. It's what you dream of as a kid," Standard Liege striker Price told BBC Sport NI.

The last person to score a hat trick for Northern Ireland was none other than George Best.

The Manchester United legend netted a treble in a 5-0 win over Cyprus in April 1971.

