Price floating after matching Best with Northern Ireland hat-trick

Northern Ireland forward Isaac Price admitted to having one of the best nights of his life.
The attacker scored three goals in a 5-0 thumping of Belarus in the Nations League.
The Northern Irish are now top of Group C3, as they look to head into Nations League B next season.
"It's the best night of my life. It's what you dream of as a kid," Standard Liege striker Price told BBC Sport NI.
The last person to score a hat trick for Northern Ireland was none other than George Best.
The Manchester United legend netted a treble in a 5-0 win over Cyprus in April 1971.