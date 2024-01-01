Bayern Munich ace Kane backing Tuchel England appointment

Tribal Football
England captain Harry Kane appears to have backed Thomas Tuchel as his new manager.

Kane worked with Tuchel at Bayern Munich last season, with the team failing to win a trophy.

Despite that season not going according to plan, and Tuchel losing his job, Kane admires the former Chelsea boss.

Kane told Sky Germany: "To be honest, I haven't heard anything specific about it yet. 

“That's why I can't really comment on it until it's officially announced. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

"I obviously know Thomas very well from the last year. 

“He's a fantastic coach and a fantastic person. I'm sure the FA will contact me when they know more about this issue."

