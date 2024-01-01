Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract suspension

REVEALED: England contract terms agreed with Tuchel

REVEALED: England contract terms agreed with Tuchel
REVEALED: England contract terms agreed with TuchelAction Plus
New England manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a bumper £5 million-a-year deal.

The German has taken over at the helm of the Three Lions after Lee Carsley concluded his interim period.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The FA will be announcing Tuchel’s hiring in the coming days, with a press conference expected.

The FA are happy at the deal, as they believe Tuchel is the best in the business.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach is known for his ability to coach teams in cup competitions.

Given they have avoided paying any compensation to bring in the German, his salary is not thought to be a concern.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBayern MunichChelseaTuchel ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tuchel AGREES to take England job
Chelsea hero Cundy says Tuchel can bring trophies to England team
Schmeichel says Tuchel would be perfect Man Utd replacement for Ten Hag