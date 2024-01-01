REVEALED: England contract terms agreed with Tuchel

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a bumper £5 million-a-year deal.

The German has taken over at the helm of the Three Lions after Lee Carsley concluded his interim period.

Advertisement Advertisement

The FA will be announcing Tuchel’s hiring in the coming days, with a press conference expected.

The FA are happy at the deal, as they believe Tuchel is the best in the business.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach is known for his ability to coach teams in cup competitions.

Given they have avoided paying any compensation to bring in the German, his salary is not thought to be a concern.