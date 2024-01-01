MORE?! Ineos AXE Man Utd Christmas party

Tribal Football
Manchester United's Christmas party is the latest item to get cut by the club’s new investors.

INEOS have taken a look at all the expenditures associated with the football club in the past few months.

They have concluded that too much is being spent on too little in return, with staff also being made redundant.

Per The Athletic, staff morale is not in a great place at Old Trafford and Carrington.

This week has also brought the news that Sir Alex Ferguson's ambassador role has also been terminated.

United were paying him around £2.16 million a year and will stop doing so after this season.

