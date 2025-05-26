Man Utd start talks with Brentford's Mbeumo in £50M deal as Amorim's rebuild begins

Manchester United have held talks with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo ahead of a potential summer move.

This is according to talkSPORT who state that the 25-year-old chipped in with 20 goals and seven assists is currently in talks with The Red Devils with the Bees valuing him at around £50M. With just one year left on his deal, the Cameroon international, who has been unstoppable this season, may leave to join United under manager Ruben Amorim’s rebuild in his prime.

Manager Thomas Frank has already hinted that Mbeumo could be on the move and admitted that it will be difficult to convince him to stay at the club who failed to secure European football for next season.

"I can definitely understand the interest in him," admitted the Dane. "There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals. I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price..."

United have also been hevaily linked with Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha in what looks to be a whole new attack for Amorim’s side who are on the back of the club’s worst season in history. If all three are brought in then United could challenge for a spot in Europe next season despite finishing in the bottom half this campaign.