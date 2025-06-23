Premier League write to Chelsea over Boehly's ticket company

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's involvement in Vivid Seats has come to the attention of the Premier League.

The Premier League has written to Chelsea for clarification over the club's position with the ticket re-sellers.

Boehly is both a director and investor in Vivid and also holds a 13 per cent stake in Chelsea.

Vivid is described as an "unauthorised ticket seller" by the Premier League. Vivid's website has listed Chelsea home games, with some tickets selling for £20,000.

Chelsea Supporters' Trust have requested the Premier League investigate the situation.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed talks with Chelsea, which he describes as "ongoing" at a Football Supporters' Association event last week.