Aston Villa fullback Maatsen accepts furious Boulahrouz blast; reflects on facing Quenda

Aston Villa fullback Ian Maatsen has accepted furious criticism from Khalid Boulahrouz during Holland U21s' Euros campaign.

Maatsen was slammed by the former Chelsea defender after Holland's defeat to Denmark in the group phase.

“Maatsen should be deeply ashamed! He is involved in three counter goals in two games," Boulahrouz snapped on Ziggo Sport.

“He plays football as if he were in the Vondelpark. I hope Mateen apologises at dinner and says, 'I'm going to rest and sleep, but not eat. Because I don't deserve that'.

"He is a player who should be at the top of this group. And he was perhaps the worst in the field."

I don't run away from that

After Holland's impressive win against Portugal in yesterday's quarterfinal, Maatsen was asked about the criticism.

He said, “You will get things like that. You can always get criticism. I don't run away from that either. That is also a sign that I am an important player in this team and that they have a certain expectations of mine.

“I have that myself. I did not start the tournament well, but I think I did show a good reaction."

Facing Quenda

Meanwhile, Maatsen was asked about facing Portugal's new Chelsea signing Geovany Quenda.

He added: “He is a great talent, a boy with many qualities at the ball, but the most important thing is not to let him come into his strength. Before that we had to focus on our defending. I think that worked out well."