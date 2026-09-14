Leeds 'taking it game by game' as impressive start to the season continues, says Bogle

Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle isn't getting carried away despite his side's impressive start to the Premier League season.

The West Yorkshire club remain unbeaten after their first four games of the new Premier League season, sitting in third with two wins and two draws.

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Leeds were worthy winners as they beat Newcastle 4-1 on Monday (September 14), thanks to goals from Bogle, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, and an own goal from Lewis Miley.

Despite their impressive start, Bogle, 26, is refusing to get carried away, insisting that he and his teammates are “taking it day by day.”

"It's about working and having an understanding of the players and playing with them. Dom (Calvert-Lewin) is in the middle competing for everything, getting players next to and under him is massive for us. It paid off well tonight,” he said.

"We worked on rotation, JJ (James Justin) was going a bit higher and wider sometimes which leaves the pocket open for me to get into. Dom (Calvert-Lewin) occupies two centre-backs.

“It's about getting into an area where the ball might go. We tried some different patterns and movements we've worked on in training to make space."

"We wanted to start well today, get the fans on board and get them going. We did that to start with, it was about maintaining that and keeping the energy high.

“It was a tough game, a lot of running, it was tough physically. They (Newcastle) are a top side, they can hurt you at any point."

On Leeds' ambitions: "At the moment, we're taking it game by game, we're not to get to carried away. Everyone is ambitious in their own ways but as a group, we'll stay focused and focus on the next game."