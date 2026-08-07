As Premier League clubs bid goodbye to gambling front-of-shirt sponsors, a ⁠diverse new group of commercial partners including sovereign investors and fintech firms are stepping in, Nielsen ‌said in a new report.

In 2023, Premier League clubs collectively agreed ‌to stop featuring gambling sponsorship on the front ‌of football kits, with the agreement taking effect from ‌the start of the 2026-27 season.

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"With the enforcement of ‌the voluntary collective ban on front-of-shirt gambling partnerships, the landscape that has defined the last decade is being fundamentally ‌rewritten," Nielsen wrote in its report published ⁠on Thursday.

"New analysis ‌from Nielsen Sports has today revealed that while the 'Betting Era' ​is drawing to a close, a more diverse and strategically complex phase is emerging, dictated ​by massive software conglomerates, sovereign investment, and the continued rise of fintech."

The report highlighted Crystal Palace's agreement with ⁠AI and enterprise ​technology system Temporal, Aston Villa's controversial agreement with Visit Rwanda and Everton's partnership with financial services company CMC Markets as examples of the shift.

"For challenger organisations, particularly ‌in fintech and AI, sponsorship is being used to build global credibility at scale," said Andy Milnes, Nielsen's market lead for sports in Britain and Ireland.

"While the exit of gambling logos creates a short-term financial gap for some, it opens the door for a more diverse commercial ecosystem.

"The challenge for clubs now is to move beyond reporting historical deal values ‌and toward proactive analysis that attracts these emerging industry ​giants."

While the Premier League's current ban does not ‌apply to shirt sleeves and training kits, Britain is also considering further regulations to prevent unlicensed gambling companies from sponsoring sports teams in any way.

"We anticipate a secondary 'Tech Gold Rush' where software ⁠infrastructure firms become the ⁠dominant FOS category ‌by 2028," Milnes added.