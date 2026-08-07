Limpar says Man City will "finish sixth or seventh" after selling Rodri to Barcelona

Former Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Anders Limpar has revealed that Manchester City will be nothing without Rodri.

Real Madrid have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of City midfielder Rodri who is close to penning a deal with Barcelona this week after talks progressed rapidly.

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The Ballon d’Or winner who also picked up the Golden Ball at the World Cup this summer departs City after helping the side to four Premier League titles, one Champions League and two FA Cups.

A move away looks certain for the Spaniard, a switch that Limpar spoke to SveaCasino about as he revealed that losing such a dynamic midfielder could seriously hurt the club who may become worthless without him.

"If Manchester City sell Rodri they are shooting themselves in the foot because he cannot be replaced.

"We said the same about David Silva, but they did replace him and brought in a couple of good players, like Bernardo Silva, but it’s even harder to replace Rodri now.

"He's a Ballon d'Or winner because of how good he is in his role. Who are you going to replace him with? City have to be very, very careful here or they can become a mediocre team that struggles to finish sixth or seventh even with Erling Haaland because Rodri is the machine. He's the engine in that midfield.

"It would be the best signing of the summer for Arsenal if Rodri goes to Barcelona or Real Madrid."

A move to Camp Nou would also reunite Rodri with several of his World Cup-winning Spain teammates, including Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi in what seems like an ideal switch.

How City will cope without him is unknown but what is certain is that manager Enzo Maresca will be looking at midfield options to replace him before the new season starts.