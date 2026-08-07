Ivan Toney charged with assault after nightclub incident as he prepares for court

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault following an encounter at a club in Soho, London last year.

The alleged incident happened on 6th December 2025 at a nightclub on Wardour Street in Soho, London.

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Toney, who currently plays as a striker for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli ,was charged on Thursday, 31st July and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24th September.

A spokesperson for Toney said: "Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court."

Reports claim that a man approached Toney wanting a photo, grabbing the England striker around the neck/shoulders before he headbutted him after repeatedly telling him to get off.

Toney featured in England's World Cup squad but only featured in two games against France and Argentina as he deputized for Bayern Munich star and Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

The former Brentford striker spent consecutive three years in the English top flight before leaving in 2024 for Saudi Arabia. He finished last season with 42 goals and 11 assists in just 49 appearances.