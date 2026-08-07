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Liverpool reportedly agree deal in principle for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola

Liverpool reportedly agree deal in principle for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola
Liverpool reportedly agree deal in principle for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley BarcolaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Davide Elias

Bradley Barcola's move to Liverpool looks certain as Paris Saint-Germain agree a deal in principle.

The Reds are looking to sign Ibrahim Mbaye and Barcola from PSG this summer, two deals that look to be progressing heading into the weekend in what is a promising sign for Liverpool supporters. 

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Liverpool had increased their offer for Barcola from €100 million (£86 million) to €117 million (£100 million) but no fee has been agreed as of yet, 

However, as per DaveOCKOP, Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal in principle for Barcola and all that remains is for Liverpool and PSG to agree a fee for the former Olympique Lyon winger. 

PSG’s valuation of the 23-year-old is “proving problematic,” according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce but such a fee is not turning Liverpool away as they pursue the 23 year old who is said to want the switch to Merseyside. 

Both Barcola and Mbaye could become Liverpool players before the season kicks off in less than 3 weeks time. The sale of Mohamed Salah and the impending departure of Cody Gakpo opens up space for both players under manager Andoni Iraola who has a lot of work to do. 

PSG announced the acquisition of talented winger Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco this week, as reports state they are preparing for life without Mbaye and Barcola whose future looks to be in the Premier League. 

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Football transfersPremier LeagueBradley BarcolaIbrahim MbayeJan Paul van HeckeLiverpoolPSG

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