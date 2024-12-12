Tribal Football
Arsenal coach Porter admits mixed emotions after UYL win against Monaco
Arsenal under-19s coach Max Porter spoke about the team’s performance in the UEFA Youth League.

The young Gunners beat Monaco 2-0 at home, as the senior team beat Monaco’s senior side 3-0.

Ismail Oulad M’Hand and Louie Copley got the goals in the first half for the Gunners.

“I’m a bit mixed if I’m totally honest,” Porter stated post-game. 

“I’m really proud of the performance, we played a really good Monaco team and all the teams in this competition have been tough opposition for us. It’s been a great programme and I’m really proud of elements of the performance when we did get rhythm in our passing. We had some great moves and it’s brilliant to score two goals. The only time we did that in the competition was last year against PSV.

“But I feel a bit mixed because I wish we could’ve shown that type of performance more consistently so that we could’ve have more brilliant opportunities for development games for the players.”

 

