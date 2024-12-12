Arsenal talent Lewis-Skelly: My best career moment?

Arsenal talent Myles Lewis-Skelly spoke about his pride at playing in the Champions League at such a young age.

The 18-year-old put in an impressive performance during a 3-0 win over Monaco in the group stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewis-Skelly feels it was the best moment of his young career so far, as he played a pivotal part in one of the goals.

Post-game, he said: “It’s up there! I will say it goes first because it’s my first-ever start in a Champions League game. It’s the nights I’ve been living for and waiting for, so we’ll definitely put it up there.

“I heard at lunchtime (he was starting). I tried to play it down, but inside I was buzzing! I was just so excited to come and play, and told some of my family not to tell anyone. I was just excited.

“I just felt ready, I had full belief in myself and prepared myself for this moment mentally. I was just ready to go into the game.

“I’m over the moon. I’m just grateful to have been given an opportunity to get my starting debut. I’m going to kick on and help the team out as much as I can.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play