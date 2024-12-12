Arsenal boss Arteta insists no worries about Gabriel Jesus form: He's back

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus' lack of goals isn't concerning him.

The Brazil striker started in last night's Champions League win against AS Monaco, but didn't get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta, however, insisted afterwards when asked about building Gabriel Jesus' confidence: "Nothing, just to put him in front of goal like he’s done today on a couple of occasions, and there are millimetres, centimetres to if the goal goes in or not.

"He was there, he looked really alive, he had created the first goal from a great move and that’s him, so we have him back he’s with us and I’m sure he will contribute to the team."

Arteta also stated: "We have a massive responsibility. I cannot kick the ball but we can coach them, we can teach them and sometimes they have to take a step back as well, it’s a decision they have to take. They cannot be thinking about what they have to do, what we’ve told them as well.

"We try to provide the right information and right tools so they can understand the defence, understand the keeper a lot of things that we work on, and after that it’s their execution. It’s a difficult thing to do in football but they have a lot of talent to deliver that."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play