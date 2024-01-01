Newcastle pull out of Everton talks for Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United are no longer interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton striker may end up staying at the Goodison Park club this summer.

Per The Chronicle, the Magpies had been keen to get a deal done, but do not believe the finances will work.

Calvert-Lewin, who is expected to cost around £35 million, is wanted by other clubs.

The likes of Manchester United and AC Milan are circling for the tall striker’s services.

However, the price tag may put off clubs, especially given his injury history over the past couple of seasons.