The Premier League have released a short snippet of a conversation between the referee and VAR over Manchester City's penalty denial in the draw with Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca’s side took the led twice at the Emirates, only for Arsenal to fight back on each occasion to earn a 2-2 draw.

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Manchester City are now without a win in their last five Premier League games, but remain in second, now six points off the reigning champions.

Things could have been very different, however. The ball appeared to strike Viktor Gyokeres’ hand in the last few moments of the game as Man City pushed for a winner.

After VAR review, the Swede’s arms were deemed to be in a ‘natural position’ and City were denied a penalty.

The Premier League have now released a short snippet of the conversation that happened between referee John Brooks and the VAR team.

Writing on X, they said: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball offence by Gyokeres was checked and confirmed by VAR.

“REF: “It may hit a hand - I don't think it's deliberate”.

“VAR: “It’s the left hand, left hand, tucked in”.