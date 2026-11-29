Manchester City take on Arsenal in a key Premier League battle later today with the stakes amped up.

Enzo Maresca clashes with Mikel Arteta for the first time since taking charge at City over the summer and his side are currently trailing the Gunners by six points.

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City also land in North London on the back of their most inconsistent run of form under the Italian coach after no wins in his last four top-flight outings.

However, defender Nico O'Reilly is confident the visitors have the mindset to challenge Arsenal on their home patch, after he scored twice against them in last season in the Carbao Cup final win for Pep Guardiola.

“We don’t go down easy, we’re always here to fight. We’re here to try and win games.

“It was a bit of individual brilliance from Rayan that tied the game against Napoli.

“But as a team, we do everything we can to get results."