Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson made his feelings known regarding the last minute penalty call in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday (November 29).

Enzo Maresca’s side are now without a win in their last five Premier League games, drawing two and losing three after winning their first seven.

Advertisement Advertisement

Things could have been very different, however. The ball appeared to strike Viktor Gyokeres’ arm in the Arsenal penalty box as Man City pushed for a late winner.

After VAR review, the striker’s arm was deemed to be in a ‘natural position’ and City’s players and staff were furious.

There is also some controversy surrounding Arsenal’s equaliser, with VAR deciding the ball hit Jurrien Timber’s hip rather than his hand as he bundled the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Man City midfielder Anderson certainly didn’t hold back.

"It was good, we played a lot better than we have been. The fight, the hunger, the way we played was a lot better so we need to carry this on going forward. We should have won today, they've really been protected today by a few things but it's football,” he said.

On the handball decision: "I think they said normal position, but his hands are up here. It's not a normal position. Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight.

"I didn't see it at the time. Obviously there was a lot going on, but I've just seen it back and it's blatant."

On whether he thinks it's clear: "I think so."

On Arsenal's equaliser: "I didn't see too much of that, i haven't seen that one back. It was a good game, it was entertaining. Two good teams and it was a shame not to come out on top."

On the performance: "They had a lot of the ball at the end but first half and for periods of the game we definitely caused them problems. All of our players played really well and we can take this forward to the next game, the next week. This is how we should be playing."

On playing with Ayyoub Bouaddi in the midfield: "It seems a bit more balanced. A double pivot today so it seemed more balanced. A little helping hand going into duels and his quality on the ball. I think everyone stepped up today and put a real performance in.

"The manager has said this is the level, this is where we need to be if we want to compete for titles. If we play like this, the results will come."