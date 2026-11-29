Jurrien Timber netted a late leveller as Manchester City missed the chance to blow the Premier League title race wide open. City twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, a result that ends the Gunners’ eight-match winning run in top-flight home action.

As expected in a top-of-the-table clash, the opening stages were feisty, and Kai Havertz’s disallowed goal inside the opening 10 minutes only added to the occasion.

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A quick-fire trio of yellow cards for Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and Mikel Arteta heightened the atmosphere inside the Emirates, and Arsenal were almost the victims of that when Timber appeared to pull the hair of Jeremy Doku off the ball, but to his relief, VAR checked and cleared it within seconds.

Match momentum Flashscore

City started to hit their groove midway through the first half and reaped the rewards of that pressure through Erling Haaland, who dropped off the Gunners’ backline to get onto Josko Gvardiol’s cutback, taking one touch to set himself before planting a right-footed effort into the corner with his second.

But the joy was short-lived for Enzo Maresca’s men, whose lead lasted a mere six minutes as Merino stole a march and the far post to get on the end of Christos Tzolis’ delivery, nodding the ball back across goal for Kai Havertz to head home an equaliser.

Undeterred, City re-established their advantage within three minutes of the second half. Ayyoub Bouaddi did the heavy lifting in the build-up, winning the ball back in his own half before driving up to the edge of the Arsenal area and threading a ball through for Fernandez to poke home City’s second.

The City goal was certainly living a charmed life at times, and they survived a huge scare shortly after the hour mark when substitute Viktor Gyokeres headed Noni Madueke’s cross against the post before Timber wildly blazed over on the follow-up.

An almost carbon copy chance presented itself for the Swedish frontman moments later, as he ghosted in behind a high City defensive line to latch onto a Madueke cross, only this time he scuffed an effort wide of the target.

Match stats Flashscore

It was largely attack versus defence in the closing stages, and Arsenal’s pressure eventually told when Timber ghosted in around the back to bundle home Eberechi Eze’s corner, controversially surviving a VAR check.

That was enough to secure Arsenal a point, but it didn’t come without a big scare, as Gvardiol’s late goal-bound header was blocked by the arms of Gyokeres and incredibly survived a VAR check. A point maintains Arsenal’s six-point cushion at the summit, while it stretched City’s winless league run to five matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)