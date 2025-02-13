Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Real Betis chief Alarcon: We surprised Man Utd with Antony report

Premier League release statement over four Merseyside derby red cards

Ansser Sadiq
Premier League release statement over four Merseyside derby red cards
Premier League release statement over four Merseyside derby red cardsAction Plus
The Premier League clarified the reasoning behind the red cards shown to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure after Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Doucoure’s celebration in front of the Liverpool fans led to a heated reaction from Jones, sparking a scuffle between both teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Referee Michael Oliver also dismissed Liverpool boss Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff as tensions flared at the final whistle.

Post-game, the league stated: "The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure following an altercation after the final whistle. 

“Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJones CurtisDoucoure AbdoulayeLiverpoolEverton
Related Articles
Doucoure responds to red card after Everton draw with Liverpool
Van Dijk: Doucoure wanted to provoke Liverpool fans
Liverpool ace Salah sets another record during Everton draw