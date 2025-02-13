Premier League release statement over four Merseyside derby red cards

The Premier League clarified the reasoning behind the red cards shown to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure after Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Doucoure’s celebration in front of the Liverpool fans led to a heated reaction from Jones, sparking a scuffle between both teams.

Referee Michael Oliver also dismissed Liverpool boss Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff as tensions flared at the final whistle.

Post-game, the league stated: "The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure following an altercation after the final whistle.

“Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle."