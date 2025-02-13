Liverpool ace Salah sets another record during Everton draw

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah etched his name into Premier League history during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Egyptian forward assisted Alexis Mac Allister’s goal, setting a new record for the most goal contributions in away matches in a single season.

His ninth assist on the road this campaign, combined with 12 goals, took his tally to 22, surpassing Andy Cole’s 1993/94 record.

Everton had initially taken the lead through Beto, but Liverpool responded quickly through Mac Allister’s header from Salah’s cross.

Salah’s playmaking ability continues to be a key asset for Arne Slot’s side as they chase the Premier League title.

The Liverpool star has now been involved in a remarkable 21 goals across all competitions this season.

