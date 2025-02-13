Doucoure responds to red card after Everton draw with Liverpool

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure had no regrets about his actions after the Merseyside derby, both on the pitch and on social media.

The Everton midfielder was sent off following his post-match celebrations after James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer secured a 2-2 draw.

Doucoure ran straight toward the away end after the final whistle, triggering an angry reaction from Curtis Jones and several Liverpool players.

Both Doucoure and Jones were shown red cards, along with Liverpool boss Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Despite his dismissal, Doucoure later joined Everton fans to celebrate the hard-fought point at Goodison Park.

He stated post-game on social media: "PASSION , DETERMINATION, DESIRE - GOODISON PARK".