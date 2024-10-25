Premier League preview: 5 talking points ahead of this week's action

The Premier League is back after a busy week of European football, here are 5 talking points ahead of another action packed weekend.

Will 4 teams remain winless?

After 8 league games, 4 teams are without a win and all sit bunched together at the bottom of the table. Crystal Palace, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded a combined total of 68 goals whilst scoring just 27 in what are some of the worst starts in Premier League history.

Oliver Glasner, Gary O’Neil and Russell Martin have all been targeted as potential sacking candidates and another winless weekend would help clear their desks sooner than expected.

Is Erling Haaland back in form?

Haaland is the master when it comes to ruthlessness and after a brace against Sparta Prague this week he has proven once again why he is often named as the world’s best striker. He is the top scorer in the Premier League but has failed to find the net in 3 matches despite Manchester City dominating in each one with many asking what is wrong with the 24-year-old.

However, after a phenomenal performance in the Champions League the Norwegian looks to be back on form and is predicted to regain his touch against a struggling Southampton side this weekend.

How will injuries affect Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool?

The Gunners host Liverpool this weekend in a potential title decider that could be dampened by the worrying number of injuries each team has. Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and many others are set to miss a clash that could be the difference between clinching the title and being just a few points away.

Managers Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta will have some huge decisions to make ahead of the game especially after their midweek fixtures which will have taken a toll on the already exhausted squads.

What will Unai Emery do with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran?

Jhon Duran has made a habit of coming off the substitutes bench and scoring for Aston Villa this season and bagged another goal against Bologna in midweek. His incredible form is hard to ignore as the likes of Arsenal sniff around in the hopes of signing one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Duran's celebrations were cut short when he was immediately replaced by Ollie Watkins which triggered him to kick the back of one of the dugout seats in frustration. Emery clearly needs to find the right balance between the pair ahead Bournemouth this weekend if he doesn’t want to cause any more bad blood inside the dressing room.

Can Cole Palmer continue his excellent form?

Palmer's strong start to the new season has led him to earn six goals and five assists from Chelsea's first eight games. The Blues currently sit sixth in the Premier League and have found their form under manager Enzo Maresca after a run of disappointing seasons in recent years.

The former Manchester City ace has been relied upon by a struggling Chelsea side, despite being just 22 years old and now as they face Newcastle United this weekend he must prove once again why he is deemed to be one of the best players in the world at the moment.